Quilter David M. Taylor is a prolific and award-winning textile artist whose work is on display and part of private collections around the world. A generous and popular teacher, David’s workshops are as varied and vast as his talents. He has a special affinity for appliqué and his classes frequently sell out.

David M. Taylor

David is also a two-time Best of Show winner at IQA’s Spring Festival in Chicago (2007, 2008), among other awards. A native New Englander, he now makes his home in Colorado. Recently, David graciously answered a few questions about his work and his quilting life.

Our Interview with Quilter David M. Taylor

Kristine: Tell us about your quilting background — when did you start and how were you drawn to the craft?

David: My mother taught all of her children to use the sewing machine. I think of the six of us, I took to it the most. I loved creating with fabric. At age 10, I started making my own Halloween costumes and toys. By the time I was 12, I had progressed to sewing my own clothes. I continued making apparel and theatre costumes until I contracted the appliqué and quilting bug in 1999. All apparel-making ceased at that time.

I remember attempting a quilt in high school, but it was never finished. The time commitment to make it, at that age, seemed too daunting a task. In 1998, at the encouragement of my friend Madeleine Vail, I upgraded from my Sears Kenmore sewing machine to a Bernina 160. Madeleine taught me how to machine appliqué. Together we made a very large art quilt as a fund-raiser for the summer chamber music festival in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where we were both living at that time. The winning bid was $25,000. Then I started making art quilts.

Kristine: Can you tell us about a project that meant a lot to you? How did this project affect your quilting career?

David: It’s very difficult to single out a specific quilt as a catalyst for my career. I like to challenge myself to learn something from each quilt I create. I think the best quilt I’ve made, as far as technique, is “Did You Wash Your Beak?” which depicts two Eastern bluebirds. All of the appliqué skills I had been working to develop—blending together pieces of printed cotton fabrics to make it difficult to distinguish whether the art is a painting or a quilt—all came together with that project. It didn’t receive many accolades at quilt shows, but I don’t quilt for ribbons, I quilt to create.

“Sally at the Window” by David M. Taylor (2005)

“Sally at the Window” (2005) was my first quilt to win a major prize at a major show. I received the Fairfield Master Award for Contemporary Quilting at International Quilt Festival in Houston that year, and Best Wall Quilt honors at American Quilters Society’s Paducah QuiltWeek the following spring. Those honors brought about a demand for teaching. I quit my job as a graphic artist at an advertising agency in 2009 and embarked on a career as a traveling appliqué and quilting instructor.

Kristine: What project or projects are you most looking forward to accomplishing in 2023 and why?

David: There are always dozens of ideas in my head at any one time. I was very productive during the two years of the COVID pandemic, especially during the lockdown. My teaching schedule was decimated; my always-full calendar was nothing but blank pages for about 18 months. I made five art quilts (and a bed quilt from a pattern by Modernly Morgan!) in less than two years.

I had a house fire in 2016 which destroyed many of my works in progress. I would like to revisit those projects, but I’m not sure I’m able to. I really don’t like repeating myself. I start with an idea, design the project, pour my life into it to see it through, learn something new, and send that quilt out into the world. The creations that were interrupted by the fire were grand ideas. Perhaps it’s time to let them go.

