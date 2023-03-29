✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Have you heard about our brand-new event from Love of Quilting and our sister site Sew Daily? Our first Stitch Fest will be held in Loveland, CO, and combines expert-led classes and a whole bunch of quilting enthusiasts! And we’re thrilled to share our 2023 lineup of incredible instructors like talented quilter Kate Colleran, Bobbie Gentili, David M. Taylor, and many, many more.

Stitch Fest Loveland instructor Kate Colleran of Kate Colleran Designs

Kate is a designer who creates quilt patterns and fabric and surface designs, and her appealing quilts have been featured in our magazines over the years. Now let’s get to know Kate!

Valerie: Tell us about your quilting background — when did you start / how were you drawn to the craft?

Kate: I made my first quilt when I was a teenager for a cousin’s baby. I figured a baby needed a quilt! I had NO idea how to make a quilt and no one in my family quilted.

I cut squares using a cardboard template made from a cereal box, sewed the squares together using a 5/8″ seam and then tied it at the intersections using cross stitch thread! It worked. And that started my quilt journey! I made many more quilts before I ever took a class.

Valerie: Can you tell us about a project that meant a lot to you? How did this project affect your quilting career?

Kate: There is a quilt in my book (Smash Your Precut Stash) called Mediterranean Mosaic. I love that quilt. The colors are so me ‐ blues and greens‐ and it has a mix of fabrics with a green pop.

First quilt where I realized I had my own color story in terms of how I looked at and mixed fabric and that it was OK to like what I like!

Valerie: What project or projects are you most looking forward to accomplishing in 2023 and why?

Kate: I am working on quilt designs using my Fall/Winter 2023 batik fabric line with Island Batik. It will be my 4th batik collection that I have designed!

And I hope to be at International Quilt Market in the fall showing off the quilts and the fabrics.

Paisley Got Mod, a fabric collection designed by Kate Colleran for Island Batik.

Meet Kate in Person at Quilt Fest!

So if you’re interested in developing your quilting skills and want to learn from the best, you should consider taking a class from quilter Kate Colleran at Stitch Fest Loveland! This is a great opportunity for any quilter to expand their skills and knowledge in this craft.

Click here to check out Kate’s workshops! To learn more about her quilting business, designs, and more, you can visit her website, katecollerandesigns.com, as well as Instagram and Facebook.

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission from purchases — at no additional cost to you. We are grateful for your support!