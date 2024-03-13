I adore a classic double Irish chain quilt pattern (which is named after a surveying tool from the 1800s. Who knew?). These quilts are simple, striking, classic and, as it turns out, something of a puzzle to quilt. When I pieced this top about 7 years ago (yep), my intention was to create a place where I could work on my free-motion skills. The central, open space seemed like a good playground for a pretty motif. I hadn’t really thought about the free-motion finishing process beyond that.

The double Irish chain quilt pattern is simple and striking. I threw in a little block for “sparkle”, but otherwise kept it simple so I could play with free-motion quilting.

When it came time to quilt, I figured I should stabilize the quilt. I decided I’d work on the chains first, bracing the quilt top for the free-motion motifs in the center. And that’s where I hit a snag. How do you quilt a double Irish chain quilt’s chain? I scoured the web looking for inspiration. Crosshatch straight-line quilting seems to be popular, for good reason! It looks lovely, classic, and intersects nicely in the center. Bonus, you can use your walking foot! But I wanted something flowy and organic.

I drew grids and doodled. There may be 10 pages for quilt doodles here, and none of them were working.

I spent three hours last night doodling possible designs for double Irish chain. And was not happy with any of them. The patchwork chains are directional, and they intersect, so unless you’re going random (which I didn’t want) or straight line (ditto), all the designs get real weird where the chains come together.

More doodles, still trying to get it right.

Today, I was determined to start. And I did… Several times. Here’s my free-motion journey:

11:45 a.m.

I spend my lunch hour doodling more designs. Got chicken noodle soup all over my notebook. Thought of a possible solution while walking the dog, but it eluded me when I got home to my sketchbook.

I love how he stuffs his snoot in fresh snow… Tater Tot is so cute, I forgot the motif I dreamed up.

4:15 p.m.

After working for a few more hours, it’s time to start sewing. I spend 45 minutes pooling threads, and decide on my colors. I have two 500-yard spools of the green, and one of the beige, and maybe three-quarters of a spool of the coral/pink. How many spools will I need for a queen-sized quilt? Three, four, five? I panic-buy more thread online. There goes $37.96. The spools should show up in a week. I hope the thread I have is enough to get me started. (Edit note: I haven’t started stitching the coral/pink yet, but two spools of green and one of beige was PLENTY. The panic-buying was completely unnecessary.)

Pooling colors across all the fabrics is the best way to determine if the color and thickness is right.

I need to test my designs first, so I’ll just work with the thread I have on the machine. It’s the same brand, a 40-weight cotton, so it should behave the same when I thread my desired colors. For the practice sandwich, I pull out a pre-printed panel I used for a Sneak Peek product review of the Cutie Breeze and the Little Rebel from the Grace Company. (No, I did not get to keep either of those. Yes, that makes me sad.)

5:10 p.m.

Because I’m convinced I can make a quilt hoop work on a domestic machine, I hoop the practice sandwich (get stabbed by pins) and wrestle it under the needle (needle snagging; please don’t break…). First, I drop the feed dogs and attach the hopping foot. Next, I carefully position the quilt under the needle so I can start in a good spot, and then turn the handwheel so the needle drops down to catch the bobbin thread.

Then, I use tweezers to grab the bobbin thread, but it tangles around the needle. It takes me a minute to work that out. If this machine had an open-toe hopping foot, this would be simpler, but I don’t have one, and ordering one is $49.99 + shipping and another week’s wait, so that’s a no. (I just dropped $37.96 on thread, for Pete’s sake.)

Once the bobbin thread is up, I realize I couldn’t see the marks I made with a hera marker, so rifle through my drawers to find a watercolor pencil (my good chalk marker is missing). I re-mark the cardinal directions as well as NW, NE, SW, and SE, working awkwardly around the needle so I don’t have to unscrew the hopping foot. But I lose the bobbin thread in the process.

5:38 p.m.

I reposition everything, and pull the bobbin thread up. Again. OK, breathe in, breathe out. Release the tension in your shoulders and jaw. Relax; this will be fun! And for the first few stitches, it is. I realize I’m going too fast (big stitches), so I slow down… and promptly get the hoop caught on the edge of the desk. I tug it up, stitch more, and the hoop gets caught again.

5:58 p.m.

By this time, I have sewn 7 inches, max. Yeah, this hoop thing is a failure. I undo the hoop, but also have to remove the hopping foot to get the hoop out. While I’m at it, I might as well put in the Supreme Slider. That has helped a lot on the past. I spend 45 minutes trying to find it in the chaos of my sewing room. (Should I just give up and clean this place?)

Do I quilt the quilt, or clean up this chaos…?

Instead, I re-install hopping foot, carefully positioning the slider and smoothing out the bubbles. The test sandwich goes back under the needle, and the bobbin thread gets pulled up.

6:17 p.m.

I begin stitching, practicing my center motif. OK, getting the hang of the shape. I adjust my approach to avoid too much thread build-up at the center and — wait, what? Oh, please no. The bobbin thread ran out. Ah, s#@*! My reaction wakes the dog. He needs to go out to pee. Well, maybe I’ll remember the design I dreamed up on the last walk with the dog.

7:15 p.m.

It’s been three hours since I started, and I have nothing to show for it except sloppy practice stitching on a practice sandwich. Because I have a blog to write about how much ‘fun’ free-motion quilting is, I take a break and document my process thus far. So here we are. Can someone tell me when the fun starts? I decide this is an insane, frustrating hobby, and I need to reconsider my life choices. Something tells me our digital editor is not going to let me publish this piece.

This is about 3 hours of work. I’m not happy.

8:00 pm

Notes written, I leave my desk for the kitchen because I need to eat. It’s possible that I am “hangry.” For dinner, I grab a few bites of an apple-walnut coffee cake and microwave leftover mushroom risotto, eating it straight out of the Tupperware as I stare at the free-motion sketches I made last night.

Something’s not right — I just can’t figure out the intersection, how to make it symmetrical if it’s coming from both directions. Now I understand why everyone seems to stick with straight-line quilting. I set the Tupperware down, and draw another grid, and start doodling again… Eureka! Yes, THIS is the design for the chain. I re-draw it on a fresh spread in my sketchbook.

When I drew the fresh sketch for reference, I used colored pencils to remind myself I’d be switching colors.

8:35 p.m.

I wind three bobbins with the thread I have, and thread the machine. Then I put the Supreme Slider back on, and maneuver the quilt under the needle. I decide to start at one of the longest central diagonals. There are massive unwieldy rolls of fabric and batting to the right of the needle, to the left of the needle, jammed against the wall behind the machine, but all I need to focus on is the 6-inch area around the needle.

The backing feels smooth, unwrinkled, and I hope that I did an OK job with the pin-basting so it stays that way. I pull up the bobbin thread and stitch. My stitches are too big. I push the foot pedal to go faster and move my hands slower… The faint scent of sewing machine oil makes me smile. Always reminds me of my grandmother, that smell.

The quilt moves under the needle easily, and I stop to re-position my hands so that it continues moving easily. No grasping to pull or push. The sound and sensation of the needle biting through the layers is so satisfying. Leaf with a loopy vein, leaf with a loopy vein, cross the pink square, leaf with a loopy vein…

8:52 pm

I reach the end of the diagonal, and make small stitches to secure it. My design is directional. I could jam more quilt to the right of the needle, but it’s going to be a LOT easier to mirror the leaves, stitching from another direction. Glad I practiced this cursive S-shape from every direction (a tip I picked up from Eva Ellison, who recently filmed an updated, refreshed the APQS Longarm Certification Workshop with us; the first class goes live in May!).

10:07 pm

I’ve stitched most of the chains. And yes, I may have squealed the first time my design intersected.

Woo-hoo! I plan to stitch floral-y tuft in the pink and center using pink/coral thread, but looking pretty dang good!

I’m on my third bobbin, and still have the first spool on the spindle. I have plenty of thread. I may have wasted $37.96. Time to break for the night. Tomorrow morning, I’ll finish stitching the diagonals. (Leaf with a loopy vein, leafy with a loopy vein…). Then I can come back with the pink thread for the intersection’s design.

Tomorrow morning…. I can’t wait. I love free-motion quilting.

How Do You Finish with Free-Motion?

As you can see, the free-motion finishing process can be grueling. But there are tons of ways to make it fun, too! Have you checked out Susan Brubaker Knapp’s Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs? Lori Kennedy’s Meander No More: Learn to Free Motion Quilt With Confidence video series is also fabulous. What are some of your favorite free-motion quilting projects? Perhaps you have some tips or tricks for free-motion finishing? We want to hear from you! Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below.