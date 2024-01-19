This is the year! The year I finish these quilts! Sure, I’ve said that every year since 2019, but I have faith for 2024. After all, I’m equipped with sew many free-motion finishing motifs! On New Year’s Day of 2024, I had 10 quilt tops, many of which have been lingering for years. I’ve spent those years lapping up quilting knowledge, from free-motion to walking foot quilting, and even longarm quilting know-how, and yet I’ve been hesitant to just do it.

Can I finish a quilt each month? Is that achievable? Rather than risk missing a month and just giving up on my goals (a common resolution-buster), I decided to commit to finish one quilt per season. Over this long, hard cold of January, I’ve managed to quilt two. Which means, I’m already ahead of the game!

Goldie’s Quilt

The first quilt had a deadline. My sister’s baby (named Goldie) was due January 20, and arrived a little early on January 15. It’s her third baby, and my third baby quilt for her. I didn’t need a pattern for this one. My younger sister sent me a snapshot of a simple plaid comforter she saw and liked. “Can you make something like this?” she texted. No problem — 3-inch squares of Moda Grunge it is!

Could there be an easier quilt to piece? I didn’t even need a pattern.

For this quilt, I kept the quilting simple. I broke out my machine’s walking foot, and stitched about a quarter of inch from either side of the seams with a peach-and-brown variegated thread. I’ve seen some truly impressive walking foot quilting in Catherine Redford’s Walking Foot Quilting — Beyond the Ditch! workshop that I’d like to incorporate in future quilts, but for now, this would do the trick.

This is one of my absolute favorite techniques. The extra pop of color is just charming, and this binding actually looks polished when stitched down by machine. Generally, I prefer hand-finished binding; faux-piped binding is the exception!

To personalize the quilt and give it a little splash of color, I bound the quilt using faux-piped binding. It’s the only type of binding I will machine-stitch to a quilt, because it actually looks good when I do it that way! Make sure you check out the technique!

Wanderer’s Moon

I fell in love with this dark forest-inspired fabric collection from Art Gallery fabrics (Forest Fusion), and paired it with the Hourglass Quilt pattern by Lisa Swenson Ruble, from Modern Patchwork January/February 2018. It came together super quickly. I modified the pattern slightly to include a square-in-a-square patch right in the middle, to make it look a bit like a moon.

I’ve never met a quilt pattern that I didn’t tweak just a little. Here, I added a small yellow patch in the center, as a “moon.”

I figured it would be a great place to practice free-motion quilting, because I could do something different in each strip.

I basted the quilt using a pool noodle — gotta love those LOQtv viewer tips!

And the moon — well, I tried using a quilting hoop on domestic machine. It was an utter failure… But I think I’ll try that technique again, after seeing some of the free-motion tools that in Catherine Redford’s workshop, Free-Motion Quilting: Fillers, Feathers, and Beyond!

A quilting hoop on the sewing machine…? This experiment didn’t work particularly well, but I’m determined to try again!

Meandering Leaves and Berries

Catherine Redford’s free-motion workshop was an education. She inspired me with her lesson on adding embellishments to the line — swirling loops to fill the space, with embellishments dangling here and there. She added stars on her looping line.

Building my muscle memory with drawing—my leaves like to point in a consistent direction.

Do you know how certain doodles come naturally to you? For me, it’s a leaf shape. I find it easy to draw, and therefore natural to quilt. I threw in some “berries” for a little variety while I swirled and looped. Plenty of organic shapes dangling from my swirly line.

I used a rich red thread to blend in, but the texture this design added was perfect.

Ribbon Candy

This motif is one Angela Huffman has stitched on the longarm on episodes of Love of Quilting TV. I may not have a longarm, but watching her work has been eye-opening. I actually learned my starts and stops from watching Angela work, and so many of her ideas translate well to domestic machine quilting.

This filler motif looks overly simple on paper, but I LOVE the stitch out!

Like this motif, Ribbon Candy. It’s probably my favorite on the quilt. I feel like it complements the tree trunks well, by being linear and vertical without being too rigid. For something so simple, it’s very polished-looking.

This one looks so fantastic.

Static

This was a blast to quilt. Susan Brubaker Knapp’s “static” design intrigued me, because I hadn’t seen anything like it. It was great because it could travel horizontally across the strip. Rather than simply quilting up, I added side branches as, well, branches.

Here’s another one where I wasn’t really impressed with the drawing, but was delighted with the stitch out.

I think the green stitching looks like trees, and fills in the forest of pines. When I think “free-motion”, I think of curving designs or rulerwork. This linear, angled design felt surprisingly good to stitch, and I think it looks pretty dang good!

I like how the undemanding angles look tree-like.

Pebbles

This one was great fun, too. Catherine Redford, Susan Brubaker Knapp, Angela Huffman — all of these amazing quilters have a variation of this one!

Pebbles, bubbles, river stones—everyone calls them something different. The key is making them different sizes. Uniformity makes mistakes pop out too easily.

I love how it filled the space and added texture. I’ve gotta say, if you didn’t check out Susan Brubaker Knapp’s Free-Motion Weekly series from 2023, go check it out now. There’s a little eBooklet, and 52 completely free videos where she stitches out each motif.

Can you see the varying sizes in the “berry” fabric?

Feathers to Florentines

I want to use the space on the edges to practice quilting feathers, in a matching thread so you wouldn’t see how awful my feathers are. This one does NOT come naturally to me, even when I draw.

I just have the knack yet for feathers, whether drawing or stitching.

But you have to put in the practice, right? In retrospect, quilting in one of the strips might have gone better, because it was a tighter, more defined space. Or if I’d used a fabric marker to draw a path to follow. I tried feathers with spines and without, as Catherine Redford shows in her workshop, and tried doubling the line to hide some uneven sizing. (As Angela Huffman says, “If you make a design, just repeat it and it becomes a design element.”)

Boy, am I glad you can’t see these feathers from the front. What’s even going on here? More practice required…

All can say is that I’m thrilled I went with matching thread. My feathers morphed into something like the Florentine from Susan’s series, which felt more natural to me.

Time To Finish Those Quilts

Overall, some of the designs I like, others I don’t. I patiently worked out tensions issues, and made decisions about what I could live with and what I wanted to pick out and re-do. Over the course of two weekends, I worked my way across the queen-sized quilt on my domestic machine, swapping between hopping feet.

Give yourself the space to be a beginner, I kept telling myself. In the end, I LOVE this quilt. I don’t see the uneven stitches, or the bobbled lines. Instead, I see and enchanted forest that I get to curl up under each night. Do you have any big finishes you’re working on this year? Or perhaps you have some favorite free-motion finishing motifs? Whatever the case may be, we hope you’ll share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!