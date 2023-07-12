Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Pattern collections are just $15 all weekend long! > >
ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

A Quilter’s Shopping List: The Ultimate Brands & Products of 2023

Abby Coté
0 Comments
quilter's shopping list

We can’t wait to share the results of our highly anticipated annual Love of Quilting Readers’ Choice survey with you! And believe us when we say the competition was fierce. With over 3,000 votes cast by passionate members of our quilting community, we think the winners of each category should be at the top of everyone’s 2023 wishlist. With that in mind, we created the ultimate quilter’s shopping list that’s got everything a quilter could possibly need, from the best machine for beginners to the comfiest sewing chair!

quilters shopping list

Batting, Fusible Web, & Stabilizers

In the realm of quilting essentials, few things are as vital as batting, fusible web, and stabilizers. These unsung heroes play a crucial role in bringing our quilting projects to life. These products provide support and reinforcement, prevent stretching, puckering, and distortion, and allow your needlework to shine with unparalleled precision.

Best Cotton Batting: The Warm Company

Best Fusible Web: HeatnBond by ThermOWeb

Best Wool Batting: Hobbs Bonded Fiber

Best Stabilizer Product: Sulky

Best Wool Batting: Hobbs Bonded Fiber

Pressing

Every quilter knows that impeccable seams and precise fabric alignment require the magic touch of pressing. It’s a vital step that elevates a quilt from ordinary to extraordinary. Pressing not only ensures a smooth and professional finish, but also contributes to the overall structural integrity of a quilt.

Best Ironing Surface: June Tailor

Best Ironing Surface: June Tailor

Best Mini-Irons: Oliso

Best Pressing Spray: Mary Ellen Products

Templates, Rulers & Cutting Tools

Precision and accuracy are the cornerstones of a successful quilting project. These principles hold the power to transform a simple piece of fabric into a breathtaking work of art. Whether it’s the precise measuring tape that ensures every square inch is flawlessly aligned or the accurate rotary cutter that effortlessly slices through layers of fabric, these tools enable quilters to realize their creative visions.

Best Die-Cutting System: AccuQuilt Go!

Best Rulers: Creative Grids

Best Cutting Mat: OLFA

Best Scissors: Gingher

Best Rulers: Creative Grids

Best Rotary Cutter: OLFA

Fabric & Thread

When it comes to bringing our creative quilting visions to life, the fabric and thread we choose play a vital role. Like the strokes of a painter’s brush or the notes of a musician’s melody, fabric and thread set the foundation for our quilting masterpiece. With an astute selection, you can breathe life into your creative visions that resonate with beauty and meaning.

Best Brand of Solid Fabrics: Moda Fabrics

Best Thread for Piecing: Aurifil Threads

Best Hand Needles: John James

Best Brand of Print Fabric: Moda Fabrics

Best Thread for Quilting: Aurifil Threads

Best Brand of Pre-Cut Fabrics: Moda Fabrics

Sewing Machines

It’s no secret that a reliable and versatile sewing machine is every quilter’s best friend. Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or just starting out on your creative journey, having the right machine by your side can make all the difference. From piecing together intricate patterns to making free-motion magic, a dependable sewing machine can turn your visions into reality.

Tables, Chairs, & Lighting

Creating a comfortable and functional quilting space is essential for every quilter. By crafting a space tailored to your unique needs and aesthetic preferences, you’re also providing yourself with an environment in which your creativity can thrive. Plus, a comfortable and functional environment also enhances your efficiency (and enjoyment)!

Best Sewing Chair: Koala Studios

Best Quilt Table Frame for Mid or Longarm Machine: Grace Company

Best Light Table: Daylight Wafer LED light Box

Best Sewing Table/Cabinet: Koala Studios

Best Light or Lamp: OttLite

Quilting Preferences

From your favorite quilt aesthetic to the best quilting techniques, we asked you to tell us about your quilting preferences. And we were surprised by some responses (you all prefer to make lap-sized quilts) — but others were pretty predictable (quilters also love to read, who could’ve guessed?)!

Favorite Time of Day for Quilting: Afternoon

Favorite Quilt Size to Make: Lap Size

Favorite Patchwork Technique: Machine Piecing

Favorite Overall Quilting Techniques: Free Motion

Favorite Quilt Aesthetic: Modern

Favorite Hobby (Besides Quilting): Reading

Favorite Quilting Tip/Hack: Chain Piecing

Now Get to Quilting!

We hope this ultimate quilter’s shopping list has inspired you to level up your quilting game! We can’t lie, these are quilting essentials that will make all your fantastical fiber dreams come true. You can check out all the winners of our 2023 Reader’s Choice awards here. Do you think we missed any great brands or products? Be sure to share your favorites with us on Facebook, Instagram, or the comments below.

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks

how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler

Register