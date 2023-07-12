We can’t wait to share the results of our highly anticipated annual Love of Quilting Readers’ Choice survey with you! And believe us when we say the competition was fierce. With over 3,000 votes cast by passionate members of our quilting community, we think the winners of each category should be at the top of everyone’s 2023 wishlist. With that in mind, we created the ultimate quilter’s shopping list that’s got everything a quilter could possibly need, from the best machine for beginners to the comfiest sewing chair!

Batting, Fusible Web, & Stabilizers

In the realm of quilting essentials, few things are as vital as batting, fusible web, and stabilizers. These unsung heroes play a crucial role in bringing our quilting projects to life. These products provide support and reinforcement, prevent stretching, puckering, and distortion, and allow your needlework to shine with unparalleled precision.

Pressing

Every quilter knows that impeccable seams and precise fabric alignment require the magic touch of pressing. It’s a vital step that elevates a quilt from ordinary to extraordinary. Pressing not only ensures a smooth and professional finish, but also contributes to the overall structural integrity of a quilt.

Templates, Rulers & Cutting Tools

Precision and accuracy are the cornerstones of a successful quilting project. These principles hold the power to transform a simple piece of fabric into a breathtaking work of art. Whether it’s the precise measuring tape that ensures every square inch is flawlessly aligned or the accurate rotary cutter that effortlessly slices through layers of fabric, these tools enable quilters to realize their creative visions.

Fabric & Thread

When it comes to bringing our creative quilting visions to life, the fabric and thread we choose play a vital role. Like the strokes of a painter’s brush or the notes of a musician’s melody, fabric and thread set the foundation for our quilting masterpiece. With an astute selection, you can breathe life into your creative visions that resonate with beauty and meaning.

Sewing Machines

It’s no secret that a reliable and versatile sewing machine is every quilter’s best friend. Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or just starting out on your creative journey, having the right machine by your side can make all the difference. From piecing together intricate patterns to making free-motion magic, a dependable sewing machine can turn your visions into reality.

Tables, Chairs, & Lighting

Creating a comfortable and functional quilting space is essential for every quilter. By crafting a space tailored to your unique needs and aesthetic preferences, you’re also providing yourself with an environment in which your creativity can thrive. Plus, a comfortable and functional environment also enhances your efficiency (and enjoyment)!

Quilting Preferences

From your favorite quilt aesthetic to the best quilting techniques, we asked you to tell us about your quilting preferences. And we were surprised by some responses (you all prefer to make lap-sized quilts) — but others were pretty predictable (quilters also love to read, who could’ve guessed?)!

Now Get to Quilting!

We hope this ultimate quilter's shopping list has inspired you to level up your quilting game! We can't lie, these are quilting essentials that will make all your fantastical fiber dreams come true. You can check out all the winners of our 2023 Reader's Choice awards here. Do you think we missed any great brands or products?