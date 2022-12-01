Quilting Arts Cover Contest

We know it is every art quilter’s dream to see their work on the cover of Quilting Arts. In the past 22 years, we’ve published 116 issues, each featuring amazing art quilts made by contributors to the magazine. Some of the cover quilts have been gleaned from the work of well-known artists from our gallery pages. Others came from Spotlight, Artist Profile, and technique articles. Several cover artists – like Kathy York and Susan Brubaker Knapp – have been highlighted multiple times.

Now, it is your turn to shine!

Being a cover artist is a realistic goal, and here’s why. Every magazine needs a cover quilt, and we’re excited to announce that we’ve reserved an issue to showcase the work of an art quilter who’s yet to be featured. The cover of Quilting Arts Summer 2023 will feature the work of one of our readers – why not you?

Eileen McNulty’s artwork on the cover of Quilting Arts Winter 2023 is a wonderful example of a cover quilt that fit the theme (Layers) of the issue. This quilt has layers of meaning, as well as layer upon layer of design elements.

Improve Your Odds

What makes a good cover quilt? It is impossible to pinpoint a single component of any quilt that sets it apart, but there are a few general guidelines that can be followed to improve your quilt’s odds of making it into the finals.

Submitting a quilt that follows most of these guidelines outlined below will help your chances, but keep in mind that they are not all hard and fast rules. You will also notice that we’ve contradicted ourselves several times in the past, and those covers were wonderful!

The Fall 2022 cover featuring Ann Houle’s artwork follows all the rules outlined below. It has a strong vertical design with plenty of space for text on the left side of the image next to the spine. The colors are pleasing, and the quilting lines enhance the composition.

Quilt Submission Guidelines

Art Quilts Only: For this cover contest, we’re seeking two-dimensional art quilts. The quilts can be any size greater than 12″ on the shortest side, and should be made within the last five years. Vertical or Horizontal: All covers are printed in vertical orientation, but that doesn’t mean that horizontal quilts will not be considered. Because we usually use detail shots for our covers, either orientation will work. Color, Texture, and Quilting: Dark quilts are often hard to photograph and don’t work as well as compositions with deep or bright colors. Busy designs can be distracting. Expert quilting – if we use a detail shot – is a must. Negative Space: Every cover has an area reserved for the magazine logo and the words that are placed next to the spine. We call these cover cut lines. Those words show up best on open areas, but that is not always the case. Image Placement: We prefer to have room on the left side of the quilt (or isolated image) to place the cover cut lines. If there is no space to the left but there is space on the right, the image may be reversed to accommodate text. We always check with the artist before reversing any image. Consider the Season: The cover will be on the newsstand in mid-June – Summer in North America. Reflect the Theme: The theme for the issue is relatively non-specific: Jumpstart your Art! The issue will be full of techniques that inspire and delight your inner artist. In other words, anything goes! No text: This is a hard rule. Words on quilts are a trend that we love, but our editorial team avoids choosing cover quilts that include text. Why? Text distracts from the overlay of words and logos we add to every cover. Be Unique: Show us your best work reflecting your style as an artist and quilt it to the nines! Lastly, Do Your Research: Check out the previous covers of Quilting Arts Magazine – these can all be found on QuiltingDaily.comhttps://www.quiltingdaily.com/product-category/magazines-ebooks/quilting-arts/ – and study the artwork featured on those issues. What is special about those quilts? How were they photographed? What features on those quilts were outstanding? Once you’ve reviewed our cover archive, take a look at your own body of work for similarities. Identify some of the components listed above and make your submission based on the best possible results.

Some of our cover choices break some of the rules, but they are still effective! The Summer 2022 cover features artwork by Tania Tanti that is bold, busy, and bright. Our design team was able to work with this image and create space for words on the left side near the spine.

We can’t wait to see what our readers create!

What Else You Need to Know

This contest in about featuring new work and voices from the art quilting world—at least new to the cover of Quilting Arts Magazine! If you’ve been featured on the cover of Quilting Arts in the past, your work is not eligible for this contest. The only exception will be for artists whose work was showcased as part of the grouping on the October/November 2017 (issue 89) cover.

All submissions will be reviewed for eligibility by the Editorial and Design teams. Submitted quilts may be featured on social media before a winner is selected.

Five finalists will be chosen to send in their quilts for consideration and final voting—only one quilt will be chosen for the cover of the Summer 2023 issue.

All finalists will be interviewed by video or other means and the winning cover artist will be video interviewed (after selection). This video will be made available at quiltingdaily.com.

All finalists will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Quilting Arts Magazine.

Exquisite quilting and pops of color made Margarita Korioth’s quilt the star of the Spring 2022 cover.

Cover Contest Rules

Create a quilt (or choose a quilt you have made within the last 5 years) that reflects the theme ‘Jumpstart your Art’ in whatever way that phrase is meaningful to you. The quilt may be as small as 12″ along the shortest side, and can be square, rectangular, or another shape. Embellishments are welcome but not required. The quilt may be made with any materials and techniques but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges. Your entry must be an original design and be free of any images protected by copyright unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission. To be considered for the cover contest, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all of the edges, plus one detail shot — by February 10, 2023 to [email protected] with ‘Cover Contest’ in the subject line. Please include your name, city/state, email address, title of the quilt, dimensions, and a brief statement about your quilt—the materials used, its story, etc.—in the email. You may submit up to three (3) entries, but each entry must be in an individual email. On February 15, 2023, we will post the finalists at quiltingdaily.com/quilting-arts-cover-contest. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly. If you are a finalist: Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your quilt in a plastic bag labeled with your name and address before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your quilt until September 2023. Your artwork will be returned to you by then or before. Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by March 10, 2023.

Note: By submitting your cover contest entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites, and in other e-media, as well as possibly display at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing your work!

Mark Your Calendar