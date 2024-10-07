Quilting Arts Cumulative Index: A Resource That May Provide Your Next Artful Inspiration

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Here at Quilting Arts Magazine, we have a secret ‘weapon’—one that can open up your imagination and “art brain” with the flip of a page. Longtime readers and subscribers may already know of it. I’m talking about the Quilting Arts Cumulative Index, a 21-page (and growing) document chronicling every issue, topic, article, and artist that has appeared in Quilting Arts since Issue #1! This free resource is available on our website.

We have heard many times from appreciative readers who collect the magazine that this index is very useful in their creative journeys. One reader once told me that she participated in a small art group—all of them collectors of Quilting Arts—and they used the index to inspire group activities and challenges. They would pick a subject and/or article, read it in their back copies of the magazine, and use the techniques that they found to inspire their artwork. If someone were interested in Ink & Drawing, for example, they would search under that subject title.

A History Lesson

As many longtime readers know, Quilting Arts was established in 2001—almost 25 years ago!—by founder Pokey Bolton—a passionate lover of crazy quilts, stitching, and embellishment—and her team. Over the years, Quilting Arts expanded to encompass many other fiber-art, mixed-media, and surface-design techniques and celebrate the artists who created them.

Early on, a brilliant person in the organization—probably the visionary Pokey herself—realized that keeping an index of techniques, artists, and articles for future generations was important. We agree, and we have continued to maintain and add to this index over the years.

Fun Facts about the Cumulative Index

✓ The index can be found online at the Quilting Daily website: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/cumulative-article-index-for-quilting-arts-magazine-quilting-daily/ ✓ The index is updated annually, usually in the summer. ✓ Index articles are listed by title, except when the title is more evocative than informative. Those articles are listed by their subheads. ✓ Many articles are cross referenced. For example, the contributor’s name will be listed in the Featured Artists and Businesses section plus their article will be listed under the appropriate category. For example, Denise Oyama Miller is listed in the Ms of the Featured Artists and Businesses section plus her article titled “Abstract Mixed-Media Landscapes” (from the April/May 2020 issue) is featured in the Landscapes section. ✓ In each index listing, the issue will be noted by number followed by a colon and the page number of the article. Using the example of Denise Oyama Miller above, it says “104:46” which means, look in issue 104 on page 46 for Denise’s delightful article.

Magazine Storage Inspiration:

Many readers have told us they have a complete library of all 123 Quilting Arts Magazines. We are always humbled and impressed by our readers’ commitment to the magazine. We hope you are one of them too! Here are some creative ideas for magazine storage we found on Pinterest.

Kristine’s Quilting Arts Magazine Collection

Here’s my collection! Quilt on, friends.

Best wishes,

Kristine