Quilting Arts Magazine December 2020/January 2021

Editor’s Note

It’s that time of year again—time to revisit 2020 and plan for ’21. Time to reflect, resolve, and re-set.

It’s been a while since I replaced the oft-discarded New Year’s resolution for a new practice—namely, setting artistic goals and choosing a word of the year to guide my creativity. With that in mind, looking back over the past 12 months and evaluating my progress has been interesting: I’ve explored new piecing techniques, experimented with paint, and been an absolute beginner in an online drawing class. But it is clear the 2020 word I embraced—Uncomfortable—was prophetic in more ways than I ever could have anticipated.

This bracelet was a constant reminder of my 2020 intention.

I adopted it as a mantra to push me out of my comfort zone and become a more well-rounded artist. Taking on the role of “absolute beginner” is hard! Learning new skills is difficult. I anticipated that would be the extent of discomfort in my year.

In retrospect, uncomfortable was the perfect word to describe every aspect of 2020 because I’ve been uncomfortable more frequently than not. I’ve been uncomfortable in my mask. Leaving my home. Taking on new responsibilities at work. Watching friends and family navigate financial uncertainty and social upheaval. Uncomfortable in knowing I have so much learning ahead, and so much growing to do as a human being. Uncomfortable in my art? Let’s face it—that was easy.

This issue of Quilting Arts provides a bit of comfort with the theme of “Shimmer and Shine,” in hopes that it provides light and joy at the end of a heavy year. When the editorial team was planning the theme, we had no idea that our Silver Lining Reader Challenge would present opportunities for so many of our readers to respond with their own silver linings gleaned from a pandemic.

Look closely at Frances Holliday Alford’s encrusted quilt “Eyes on my Favorite Things” for words of hope and images of joy.

More opportunities for making the most of light are explored in the technique articles. Need some tips for using silk thread when machine quilting? Beth Schillig has you covered. Are you looking for options to embellish a quilt with just a hint of glitter? Try Lorraine Turner’s Winter Wonderland technique (her horses are featured on our cover). Metallic paints are also explored for creating a wholecloth mandala dot quilt.

Cindy Lohbeck paints a shimmering version of a meditative mandala

As 2021 approaches, my wish for you is health and happiness, and more time to explore your artistic practice in a way that brings you comfort.

Best,

**NOTE: The image at the top of the page is a detail of “Eyes on my Favorite Things” by Frances Holliday Alford

Featured Articles

Stitch by Stitch

In this issue of Quilting Arts we feature the next article in the ‘Take the STITCH Challenge” series, exploring Pattern and Rhythm and how they can be emphasized with hand stitching.

Julie Booth demonstrates more options for embroidered embellishment in the next installment of “Stitch by Stitch”. Artwork by her students, Lynn Moor, Jamie Flood, Karen McElfish, and Myania Moses.

Spotlight Artist Lauretta Crites

Lauretta Crites is a versatile quilt artist who earned her stripes in the costuming department of an opera house. Learn how she built a career in theatre, then moved to art quilting. Along the way, she shares how using luminous paint on Tyvek can add additional texture and shimmer to your work.

Check out the painted Tyvek leaves by artist Lauretta Crites.

Spotlight on the Manhattan Quilt Guild

Learn about this longstanding art quilting group from journalist and member Meg Cox. Along the way, get the inside story of how they started and where they are headed.

Art work by Randy Frost, Diana Goulston Robinson, and Iris Gowen

Photo credits: Peter c. North, Malcom Varon, and Willem Deenik

Heighten your Photo Transfers with Layering

When you think of photo transfers, you often don’t think of layering imagery for depth or dimension. Lynn Koolish will show you what you’re missing in this article.

“The Brick Arch: • Lynn Koolish

photo courtesy of C&T Publishing

Subscribe Today

Haven’t picked up your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine? Why not subscribe today and have it sent to your door! Each issue is full of beautiful and inspiring art quilts; cutting-edge techniques to add color, texture, and interest to your fiber art; and interviews with today’s top art quilters. Don’t miss an issue – subscribe today!