Quilting Arts Magazine Fall 2021

Editor’s Note

If nature is your muse, then prepare to be inspired!

Nature provides so many opportunities for artists to experience beauty firsthand. Whether your art quilts are landscapes, abstract interpretations of wildlife, or inspired by the grandeur of the national parks, the following pages reflect how fiber artists interpret the complexity and nuance of the world around them.

“The Joy of Silence” • Kathy Wright • Gales Ferry, Connecticut

See more Reader Challenge quilts in the Fall issue of Quilting Arts Magazine.

Over the past year, I’ve taken refuge in being outdoors and have been practicing the art of noticing. Walking has been a balm to my soul and an inspiration for my work. As John Muir said, “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.” I’ve often noticed the birds in my backyard have extraordinary patterns on their feathers; each leaf on a beech tree is unique; mushrooms come in all shapes and sizes; and the music of a stream running over stones is as melodious as any symphony. Each of these observations somehow influences what I make in my studio.

“Menemsha Pond Bait Shack” • Cheryl Goodwillie • Kansas City, Missouri•

I hope your forays into nature have also yielded inspiring discoveries. Our readers have been busy noticing in the outdoors and recording their observations for our ‘Take a Hike!’ Reader Challenge. Each quilter shared a unique perspective, often looking closely at things that aren’t necessarily on our radar, like flies and fallen leaves.

How many of us stitch bubble upon bubble as a free-motion filler? Turn to the seed stitch when embellishing with hand embroidery? Draw feathers with needle and thread? Or use photographs to add a distinct visual contrast in a composition?

“Black, White, and Red Allover” (detail) • Karen Fricke

As we sent this issue of Quilting Arts Magazine to press, I felt so full of ideas—my mind is absolutely bursting with inspiration. I wanted to paint a length of fabric speckled with flour resist using Susan Schenk’s guidance in a design that reminds me of wildflowers; turn a favorite photo into a large silkscreen as artist Sue King demonstrates (I already bought the kit!); and even (gulp) search for a special dried beetle specimen as described by Karen Fricke to add to a scarab quilt for an Egypt-obsessed friend.

Victoria Gertenbach’s “Story Fragment 5” invites the viewer to imagine the stories behind the fibers, photos, and texture captured in the small composition. Who are these children? What was the special occasion and the reason for the photograph?

In addition, the two features that reference vintage photographs from Victoria Gertenbach and Ellen Parrott have me thinking about the universality of human nature and how we are all connected, even over time.

Using nature as a jumping off point for art is not new, but it is fresh and joyful, especially when there are so many wonderful ways to dive in. I hope this issue brings you closer to nature and ready to explore along with me!

“Pear on Pink” • Ana Buzzalino

“Dan the Man” • Colleen Ansbaugh

Our readers mean the world to us, and we are committed to bringing you inspiring articles, artwork, and more.

Best,

Photo at top: “Big Blue” (detail) by Sue King.

