QuiltCon is just around the corner and I’m sure our partners at the Modern Quilt Guild — and, gosh, the whole city of Raleigh, North Carolina — are busy with myriad ‘punch list’ items. The excitement is palpable and social media is abuzz with attendees, exhibitors, and vendors all sharing their last-minute thoughts and wishes. We’re so proud and happy to be part of this community and ready to share QuiltCon Magazine 2024 with you all — both print and digital editions!

Melodeon by Betsy Vinegrad graces the cover of QuiltCon Magazine 2024 — both print and digital editions. Look inside the magazine to find Betsy’s pattern to create your own version of this beautiful quilt!

Check out my interview with cover artist Betsy Vinegrad and learn more about her inspiration and journey with her quilt, Melodeon.

Articles, Galleries, and News

The 2024 issue of QuiltCon Magazine is full of beauty. The galleries feature quilts from the 2024 show—from Featured Speaker Jacquie Gering, The African American Quilt Circle of Durham, and Community Outreach Quilts—all from the Special Exhibits—to some of the show quilts that will be hanging in Raleigh. Perhaps there’s a winner among the group … the Awards Ceremony takes place the evening before the show opens so we don’t know yet either!

Squares by Andrea Carter, part of The African American Quilt Circle of Durham Special Exhibit in 2024.

It’s so hard to pick but some of our favorite articles include Frances O’Roark Dowell’s profile of Featured Speaker Jacquie Gering, fun facts and stats about the MQG and QuiltCon, a deep dive into Minimalism with Teresa Duryea Wong, an improv technique from Maria Shell, and so much more. Plus, we’d like to give a special shout out to MQG Staffers, whose “First Timer’s Guide to QuiltCon” is also featured in this issue, brimming with tips for everyone, not even just first timers.

Patterns in This Issue

Yes, QuiltCon Magazine is filled with lots of articles, behind-the-scenes peeks at exhibits, and much more. We know you will enjoy all of that—but the quilts and patterns that make up a large portion of the magazine are breathtaking and we hope you agree. I can’t decide which one I want to make first!

Dive Into the Issue for More Quilting Magic

This is only a sampling of what we have in store for you in the pages of QuiltCon Magazine — both print and digital editions! But the real question is, what will you do with all this inspiration? I hope you share it with our community! Don’t forget to share your thoughts on the issue with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments below. Happy quilting and see you at QuiltCon!

Best wishes,

Kristine

Managing Editor of QuiltCon Magazine