Quilting Arts Magazine Spring 2021

I can’t tell you how exciting it has been to work on this issue of Quilting Arts. Every quilt, every article, and every photo is special. Why? Because we’ve reached a milestone: 20 years ago, this magazine hit the newsstand for the first time, and its impact has been felt ever since.

Our cover and the image at the top of this page features artwork from Ana Sumner

The influence of Quilting Arts on the quilting industry has been enormous. It not only elevated the visibility of art quilts and art quilters, but also set high standards for years to come. Having a magazine devoted exclusively to art quilting raised the awareness of the genre, validated an art form, and provided opportunities for all involved. How many art quilters have said that being published in Quilting Arts launched their careers? Our list of contributors is a mile long and reads like a “Who’s Who?” of art quilters. You can read more about the history of the magazine in Cate Coulacos Prato’s article but let’s suffice it to say, we are thrilled to reach this milestone!

Karol Kusmaul demonstrates an inventive way to use contour drawing in this issue.

Since premiering in 2001, our vision has always been to promote the artistic aspect of quilting through unique surface design techniques, over-the-top embellishment, inventive stitching, and sharing amazing artwork. In this issue, we’ve sought to highlight the artistry of some very talented artists whose work does just that—all while blurring the boundaries between fine art and quilts.

Vivien Zepf demonstrates creating painted paper towel quilts.

We’re also excited about some changes that we’re starting to roll out with the 20th anniversary issue and represent a continued commitment to innovation, inspiration, and quality. They include upgrades such as more in-depth profiles, a new series on creativity with color, fabulous techniques to try in your own studio, and plenty of eye candy.

We also realize that we’ll never be able to cover all of the information we’d like in the printed magazine. With that in mind, we’re expanding our online content for each issue. See below for such gems as a charming video featuring Irene Roderick talking about her award-winning quilt “Line Drawing Landscape,” a deeper look inside Susan Brubaker Knapp’s home studio, lots of additional images from our photo shoots, and so much more.

Online Extras From This Issue!

Download your FREE copy of The Quilting Arts Cumulative Index, a comprehensive guide to our first 20 years of artists and articles.

View short video from Irene Roderick about “Line Drawing Landscape” filmed at QuiltCon 2020

Check out this gorgeous Reader Challenge quilt from from Sue King.

We didn’t have room to print every image from the ‘Mixed Greens’ reader challenge, but wanted to make sure her artichoke had its 15 minutes of fame!

Are you itching to see behind-the-scenes images from Susan Brubaker Knapp’s studio? For Susan, “more is more” and her collections prove it.

Mel Beach’s quilt, “100 Days of Dice Doodles” is a treasure trove of designs she created by throwing the dice.

This is the collection of Mel’s doodles, all pulled together in one quilt.

Artwork from contributor Kathleen Lassle illustrates the charming tale she stitched together in her Last Word essay.

“Frog Music” • 16″ x 11″ • Kathleen Lassle

Here is a photo from the Quilting Arts archives. Editors Vivika and Kristine admire the magazine cover featuring Gerrie Congdon’s beautiful cover!

Look at the amazing detail in this quilt by Beth Schillig, featured in her article, “Thread-painted Faux Trapunto” in this issue.

Beth Schillig’s quilt, “Tickled Pink” is a wonderful example of textural quilting and thread painting combined for gorgeous textural effects. Photo courtesy of the artist.

PLUS a free download: The Quilting Arts Cumulative Index, a comprehensive guide to our first 20 years of artists and articles.

Our readers mean the world to us, and we’re committed to bringing you the best articles, artwork, and inspiration for years to come!

Happy Anniversary Quilting Arts!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

