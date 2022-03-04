Quilting Arts Magazine Spring 2022

Editor’s Note

It looks like I’ve reached another milestone – after 10 years as editing Quilting Arts magazine, it is time to de-stash some of the overflowing “stuff” in my workspace. Clearing out the piles paper and fiber clutter eventually led me to rearrange my magazine storage.

I’m a throwback of sorts – I have kept every print issue of Quilting Arts from day one, despite also downloading the digital copies.

There is something soothing about knowing each title is in its place and easy to find.

As I re-shelved the issues in numerical order on a single shelf, it reminded me of conversations I’ve had with my friend Ben. Ben is an archeologist, always finding ‘gold’ (mostly figurative, not literal) in the most unusual places. He’s worked in Ireland, Egypt, and New England; in his own back yard and in neighboring towns. And the treasures uncovered, whether shards of glass or bits of bone, are all slowly revealed as layers of dirt, dust, and more are uncovered.

Once again, artist Libby Williamson demonstrates how layers of fabric, thread, paper, and embellishment can come together in a cohesive composition that tells a story.

The shelves of magazines in my studio also reveal a treasure-trove every time I dust, rearrange, and explore their content. That’s why I can’t seem to let go, and that is also why I keep them close at hand. Each issue reflects the unique slice of time in which it was published, as well as the techniques, trends, and contemporary fiber art I first explored as I flipped through the pages. I’ve often thought about my studio as a future archeologist’s ‘dream’ find: What would the layers of art supplies, books, and quilts I’ve accumulated in my lifetime reveal to future generations?

Lyric Kinard shares her last installment of the Jumpstart your Art series in this issue.

If this space is unearthed in a thousand years, what message would it send? I hope that future explorer would glean the following information: that in 2022, art mattered, personal creativity was prioritized, and the owner of room (me) was optimistic and hopeful for the future.

Don’t miss the gallery of quilts from the “For the Love of Gaia” exhibition, curated by Luana Rubin.

And if that archeologist pulled this issue from the shelf (carefully filed between issues 112 and 114 – because I’m trying SO HARD to stay organized from today on!) those sentiments would be confirmed.

The content we’ve curated between these covers is lush, colorful, and meaningful. The theme, layers, is revealed in each article, photograph, gallery, and interview as well as in the amazing lineup of techniques.

Stitched layers grace the deep blue fabrics in Jane Haworth’s journal cover.

Ana Buzzalino’s acrylic skins add whispers of imagery to ethereal quilted compositions. Textures are overlayed with machine quilting atop Judith Quinn Garnett’s incredible quilts.

Don’t miss the gallery of images from SAQA’s “Connections” exhibit.

And the quilt galleries, from SAQA’s “Connections” to “For the Love of Gaia” reveal the overlapping hopes, dreams, concerns, and passions their makers have for our future. Layers indeed.

As you explore the layers of meaning in this issue, I hope you take time to consider your own contribution to our collective passion for art quilts.

Quilting Arts readers never disappoint. The reader challenge quilts are always a highlight.

Our reader challenge quilts remind us that “Time Waits for No One” – so why not jump in, make a quilt or two, and spread the joy that comes from exploring creativity through art.

Best to you and Happy Spring!

Learn about artist Terrie Hancock Mangat in conversation with Carolyn Ducey

Be inspired by Judith Quinn Garnett’s story, as told by Susan Brubaker Knapp

Improv Pieced Plaids with Maria Shell show how piecing can also add layers of beauty to an art quilt.

Nanette Zeller shares her studio space with our readers. Spot the lovely birds in her window!

Stitch, print, and quilt along with Lisa Thorpe.

On our Radar – the Ocean Wave Quilters Guild of Mondocino, CA

Jessica Farthing considers the impact fabric art has on the environment.

Debra Jalbert explores the process of improvisation and creating texture in her quilts.

Transparency and texture are explored by Ana Buzzalino in her Exploring the Surface series.

