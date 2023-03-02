Quilting Arts Magazine Spring 2023 Bonus Content

Interview with Cover Artist Roxanne Nelson

Roxanne Nelson’s work is lush and beautiful and remarkably detailed. From a distance, her realism is precise and almost photographic. As you go in for a closer look, experienced quilters will appreciate that all that detail is fabric—some pieces incredibly small or narrow—not thread painting! Every bubble of water, whisker, and bit of fur in the tiger is fabric! No wonder Roxanne says it takes her one or two years to complete one quilt.

A detail of her beautiful Sumatran tiger quilt, “Come On In, The Water’s Fine,” graces the cover of Quilting Arts Magazine Spring 2023 and is a part of the issue’s gallery of International Quilt Festival Houston Winners.

I wanted to know so much more about Roxanne, her process, and her art. She graciously accepted my invitation to chat on Zoom about her influences, her work, and her artistic direction.

To learn more about Roxanne and her process, watch our entire interview:

Roxanne teaches landscape quilting in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, at alongcamequilting.com and says they have been instrumental in her growth as a quilter.

