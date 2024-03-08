The theme for the Quilting Arts Magazine Spring 2024 issue is ‘Exquisite Artistry in Fabric and Thread’ and you will find the pages brimming with just that, mixed in with large portions of color, texture, and artistic innovation. From block printing to photography, appliqué, free-motion thread work, and more, we hope you’ll find a technique or two that sparks your interest.

The Touch Up by Wendi Flaherty graces the cover of the Spring 2024 issue.

Check Out Our Interview with the Cover Artist

Wendi Flaherty submitted her quilt, The Touch Up, to a recent Invitational Reader Challenge and it appears in a gallery of other finalists’ quilts in this issue. Be sure to check out my interview with Wendi below!

We selected Wendi’s quilt for the cover because she balances color, thread work, and texture so well. The quilt expertly captures a small but intimate moment in this woman’s life. In her artist statement, Wendi said, “I chose to enter this piece [to the challenge] because it is a departure from most of my work.” Perhaps you’re on to something, Wendi, because it sure caught our eyes!

Impressive Reader Challenge Results

After enjoying this beautiful display of readers’ quilts, we’re sure you’ll eagerly await the Summer 2024 issue of Quilting Arts for Part 2 of this challenge — we had so many lovely submissions, we had to feature them in two galleries, Spring and Summer!

Ocean Breeze • Carol Weber • 15 1/2″ x 16 3/4″ • Another beautiful quilt from the Reader Challenge Invitational, Part 1, gallery.

Design and Stitch

As always, in this issue you’ll find beautiful, inspiring, and instructive articles from today’s top quilt artists. We are so happy to have Mel Beach and her artwork back in our pages. Mel’s work is beautiful and sophisticated yet playful at the same time. Mel is an expert printer and art quilter, and we love how she marries these disciplines together. Mel first block prints her designs and then beautifully enhances them with machine- and hand-stitching.

Detail of Limelight & Delight by Mel Beach

We hope you’ll be inspired by another returning contributor, Margaret Abramshe, who delights us with her work and her strong commitment to an art practice. Her “Fabric Haiku” article embraces this commitment while honoring the Japanese practice of intentional poetry. Margaret’s creations are small but mighty! Follow her encouragement to produce thoughtful and playful small works of fabric art.

Margaret Abramshe’s ‘fabric haiku’ mini quilts invite various ways to display them. Here, they are draped along the ‘arms’ of a wooden artist mannequin and also hung within a frame.

Embarrassment of Riches

We ran out of space in the magazine to feature all of the fabulous artwork we had available from our very talented contributors. Here are two such quilts we just had to share with you!

Start Before You’re Ready • Jenny K. Lyon • 12″ x 12″

Jenny K. Lyon demonstrated so many ways to use her sheers technique — even using sheers for lettering as she shows in this quilt. Check out Jenny’s article, titled “Working with Sheers” — her second in a three-part series with Quilting Arts — on page 38 of the Spring issue.

I Get Crabby When I’m Not at Home • Karen Fricke • 8 1/2″ x 11″

Karen Fricke is inspired to create appliqué quilts from her own nature photography. You can, too, with her guidance. Check out her article, “Apiary Appliqué,” on page 62 of the Spring issue.

Dive Into Quilting Arts Magazine Today!

This is only a sampling of what you have in store on the coming pages. But the real question is, what will you do with all this inspiration? I hope you share it with our community! We'd love to see more readers submit their work to reader challenges and share their talent with others. Stay tuned for an artistic journey that will inspire and captivate your inner artist.

Quilt on!

Kristine