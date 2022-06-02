Quilting Arts Magazine Summer 2022

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Editor’s Note

As artists, travel often informs not only how we see the world, but also what we create in our studios. Although most of us have stayed close to home in recent years, we can still dream. How much of your art is influenced by wanderlust? Have your travels – real or imagined – been fodder for future work?

Whether you are an armchair traveler or a seasoned pro, take a trip around the world with this issue of Quilting Arts! Meet artists from down under; learn about artist in residence programs in the national parks; explore the colors and textures of Japan, and reconnect with fellow artists who share your passion for internationally inspired art quilting techniques.

If you are anything like me, the stamps in my passport (or entries in my travel journal) are just the first souvenir of any trip. What I truly treasure are the memories I’ve collected: the smell of freshly mown hay on an alpine hike; the sound of prayer flags blowing in the wind; the arresting beauty of waves crashing against rocks; the serendipity of discovery amidst a familiar landscape. All these treasures are stored in my heart, recorded in my sketchbook, and eventually influence what I create in my studio.

Reader Challenge Quilt “Mexico in my Dreams” • Frances Holiday Alford

Travel – to places close to home or far away – is a treasure. Whether you are an armchair traveler or a seasoned pro, you’ll find inspiration from artwork that spans the globe, quite literally. Contributing artists hail from far and wide: the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

You’ll learn about textile traditions discovered on Martha Wolfe’s journeys to Japan and incredible artwork curated by Lisa Walton and unique to Oceania.

Reader Challenge Quilt “Our Paris Dream” • Leslie Demasek

Reader challenge quilts give a nod to traditional architecture from Bora Bora, the Eiffel tower in Paris, Mexican Milagros, and scenes from the American prairie.

This issue of Quilting Arts Magazine acknowledges the universal reach of the fiber arts and highlights the beauty we see in quilts from around the world. As many of our readers attest, we’re all excited to see new places, new art, and try new techniques!

“Women’s Work” • Lea McComas

As the summer months continue, I hope your plans include a trip or two – I’m looking forward to taping the next episodes of Quilting Arts TV with host Susan Brubaker Knapp (check out her fun technique for creating ‘color book quilts) and meeting up with Lea McComas to learn more about her quilt, “Women’s Work”.

Susan Brubaker Knapp’s Color Book Quilts article highlights a method of making original pieces using the shortcut of printing yardage from her own hand drawn images. The fabric is then altered with paint and stitch before framing.

Day trips to local museums and the shore are also on my short list. And quite possibly, I’ll host an informal staycation dye party for my art quilt group – a yearly tradition that I’ve come to adore. Enjoy your travels, near and far!

Best,

Click here to see an interview with Tania Tanti about her cover quilt and other works and influences.

IMAGE AT TOP: “Moonlight Stroll” (detail) by Tania Tanti

Featured Articles and Techniques

Cut-up Compositions

Learn from artist Margaret Abramshe about ways to reuse, repurpose, and reimagine your art.

Faux-Float Frames!

Nanette S. Zeller demonstrates her technique of creating Faux-Float Frames for art quilts – they are a reasonably priced alternative to custom framing.

Discover Japan and its Textiles

Martha Wolfe leads a tour of discovery in Japan.

Links and Resources



MAKING TRAVEL EASIER

Translation: Google Translate

Transportation: Google Maps

Curated tour of Japan, Opulent Quilt Journeys



MUSEUMS AND ATTRACTIONS

Orinasu-kan Museum

The Narumi Shiborizome Museum

The Kubota Collection

Hon-Aziome Yano Factory

Aizenkobo

Tezomeya in Kyoto

Izumo Museum of Quilt Art

Orinasu-kan Museum



SHOPPING

Quilt Party/Yoko Saito

Nuno Textiles

Tomato’s five different stores

Nomura Tailor

Blue and White

Gallery Kei

Oedo Antique Market



INDIVIDUALS/GROUPS

Yoshiko Jinzenji

Contemporary Art Quilts from Oceania

Learn more about the contemporary fiber art from Oceania with Lisa Walton.

Coloring Book Quilts

Susan Brubaker Knapp shows how to create fabulous and fun art quilts.

At a Crossroads?

Create your own criss-cross cloth with Margarita Korioth

Migrant’s Alphabet