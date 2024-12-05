First Look: Quilting Arts Magazine Winter 2025

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Okay, we’ve finally done it: Quilting Arts Magazine Winter 2025 issue features wearable quilt art! It’s been in the back of our minds for some time and we finally committed to celebrating wearables in our pages.

When we announced the theme, we weren’t sure what we’d get and whether there would be enough variety … but, fear not, our readers and artist partners really came through. There are coats, Victorian-style dresses, a hat, a jumpsuit, and so much more.

Quilting Arts Magazine Winter 2025.

We had so many beautiful and artful garments in the issue that the cover choice was a challenge. The “winner” was artist Marijke van Welzen from the Netherlands, who was profiled by writer Gül Laporte. A close-up of one of her amazing coats graces the cover of the issue.

Let’s Talk Fashion

Fashion is not usually front and center of a quilting magazine but when you feature garments in an issue, it comes up for sure. Luke Haynes shared many of his quilted garments—that he wears often!—plus his thoughts on style.

In reflection, Luke said, “As I continue exploring the intersection of quilts and fashion, I’m reminded of why I started this journey. Quilting taught me that scraps—whether fabric or fragments of our lives—are enough to create something beautiful.”

Luke Haynes – Photo courtesy of Luke Haynes.

On The Surface

Quilting Arts has always featured surface design in our pages but these garments take things to a new level of beauty and skill. Couching, appliqué, embellishment, 3-D elements, and other techniques were used by several artists in the issue.

Bethanne Nemesh creates intricately couched appliqué elements that make their way onto thrifted or reused bases. Since cardinals are among my favorite birds, I was particularly struck by the elaborate artwork she created and then applied to a white jacket. So wintery!

Photo courtesy of Bethanne Nemesh.

Teacher and Student

We tried something a little different with the issue, featuring teacher and artist Beret Nelson from Fairbanks, Alaska, plus one of her students. Beret is, understandably, inspired by her natural surroundings in Alaska and makes beautiful nature-inspired work. She also teaches extensively—and we featured an article by student Annette Schultz, who took Beret’s lessons and created her own personal interpretation. We hope to feature other Teacher/Student pairs again in the future. Have a teacher/student pair to suggest or artful quilting to share? Send your ideas to [email protected].

Top it Off

Your next quilted outfit may be incomplete without a matching hat. Good thing Meg Healy was able to create a custom pattern and hat tutorial for this issue!

Click here to a free pattern you can download to create your own hat following Meg’s instructions in this issue.

Meg’s Hat.

Repurpose Those Jeans

I love the graphic nature of Radha Weaver’s designs and article about upcycling old jeans into something new. Radha provides many tips on working with denim in garments and quilted items.

A detail shot of her quilted panel is at the top of this page.

We’re sure you’ll be inspired by this issue of Quilting Arts—this is just a taste of what you will find in it! Be sure to share your thoughts and comments below.

Happy quilting,

Kristine

