Quilting Arts Readers Create ‘A Quilter’s Alphabet’

We love to see the art quilts created by readers of Quilting Arts magazine! As an encouragement for readers of this publication, each issue contains a prompt — a new ‘reader challenge’ — calling for quilts to be made following a theme and size requirement.

The Summer 2022 issue of Quilting Arts magazine included an article by artist Jane Davila about “The Migrant’s Alphabet,” a special exhibit of small quilts representing one letter of the alphabet that corresponded to a word the artist equated with migration issues around the world.

We were moved by these beautiful and poignant quilts and decided to challenge our readers in a similar way to use particular letters of the alphabet – a Quilter’s alphabet – that, when strung together, would spell out the phrase “QUILT ART”. Our readers get an ‘A’ for responding enthusiastically and artistically, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the results! Below are some highlights.

The Letter “A”

“For this quilt, I use cotton fabrics that were machine appliquéd and quilted with thread writing and hand embroidered with beads and shells.”

“A is the Anchor” by Denise Epp, Rosthern, Saskatchewan, Canada

The Letter “R”

“This quilt was inspired by a sweet and chirpy mother robin nesting right outside my studio window.”

“R is for Robin” by Kirsten Hamm, Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada

The Letter “T”

“‘T’ for tranquility – calm and peaceful. A walk on the beach at dawn; before the bustle of the day; I find this inspirational and motivating to start the day.”

”Tranquility” by Pam Searingin, Sunset Beach, North Carolina

The Letter “Q”

“One weekend while visiting stoop sales – city versions of a garage sale – in my neighborhood, I found a pile of hand-pieced blocks of half-square triangles- silk backed with muslin, vintage for sure. They inspired my ‘Q’. You can’t have a quilt without a ‘Q’ or the historical journey of quilting that has led me to this opportunity to make ‘Quilt’ art.”

“It All Begins with Q” by Cynthia Clark, Brooklyn, New York

The Letter “U”

Lana’s quilt was inspired by the “Coloring Book Quilts” technique by Susan Brubaker Knapp in the Summer 2022 issue. Lana took a photo of a toy sewing machine, altered it in photo editing software, printed it commercially, then painted over the image before quilting.

“Unique Quilt Art” by Lana Dragon, Martinsburg, West Virginia

The Letter “I”

“This quilt was inspired by the Ishihara test for color blindness. Everyone is able to see the the same color in a different way — and art is all up for interpretation! I used hand appliqué and sashiko.”

“I Test” by Amanda Hunt, Seattle, Washington

The Letter “L”

“‘L’ is for nature’s lace, captured in a cyanotype print. The letter is reverse appliquéd over green Seminole traditional quilting and finished with free-motion quilting, French knots, and beading. Many of the techniques have been featured in Quilting Arts magazine.”

“Leafy” by Larel Ostapowich, Elfros, Saskatchewan, Canada

The Letter “T” (Part 2)

“The tiger lily is one of my favorite summer flowers, currently in bloom almost everywhere I look in southwestern Minnesota. I used raw-edge appliqué embellished with hand embroidery.”

“T is for Tiger Lily” by Cheryl Guacci, Longbeach, California

We are happy to share this quilters alphabet gallery comprised of our readers’ work. To see the full gallery, don’t miss Quilting Arts Winter 2023 — available in both print and as a digital download.

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Originally published in Quilting Arts magazine Summer 2022 issue. View Issue