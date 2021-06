Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2802—Tried and True

Projects featured in this episode:

In this episode, our creative adventure includes revisiting some traditional techniques. First, Melissa DeLisio takes a step beyond the basics and manipulates the marbling tray to create traditional marbled patterns. Then, join Susan Brubaker Knapp as we revisit free-motion quilting motifs she demonstrated in “52 Free-Motion Quilting Motifs and Fillers.” Susan’s bonus content is part of a video in our library, available for purchase here.

Subscribe and view all of our video products, including Quilting Arts TV or stream previous episodes through video download.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Melissa DeLisio