Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2803—Layers

Projects featured in this episode:

Learn some new layering techniques in this episode. Machine quilting expert Beth Schillig demonstrates how to add couched fibers as elegant embellishment to your quilts. Beth often couches and quilts at the same time, an efficient and creative idea. Ann Rebele’s background as a painter came in handy when she could not find the fabric she wanted in a store—she painted her own! Ann shares her tips for painting on cotton with a wet-on-wet technique.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Ann Rebele