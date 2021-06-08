50% Off!* Shop the Sale >
Art Quilting, Articles, Quilting Arts TV Series 2800

Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2803—Layers

By: Kristine Lundblad, Posted on
2803_HEADER_artwork_by_Ann_Rebele
08
Jun

Learn some new layering techniques in this episode. Machine quilting expert Beth Schillig demonstrates how to add couched fibers as elegant embellishment to your quilts. Beth often couches and quilts at the same time, an efficient and creative idea. Ann Rebele’s background as a painter came in handy when she could not find the fabric she wanted in a store—she painted her own! Ann shares her tips for painting on cotton with a wet-on-wet technique.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Ann Rebele

