Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2804—Charming Details

Projects featured in this episode:

It’s always the details that make memorable art quilt projects. First, Donalee Kennedy creates a small improv piece featuring threads, yarn, and ribbons. Gather bits, bobs, and precious scraps to create your own improvisational art project. Then it’s little block prints with Sharon Wall. Learn to transfer designs, cut, and print using vinyl block scraps to create what Sharon calls ‘charms’ and then incorporate them into a quilt as personal expressions of art.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Sharon Wall