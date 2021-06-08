Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2805—Inspired by Simple Objects

Projects featured in this episode:

Learn how to look for inspiration in simple objects on this episode. First see how Lyric Montgomery Kinard is inspired by autumn leaves, capturing their essence by scanning, printing, and stitching. The resulting mixed-media textile art is a reminder of nature’s beauty. Then, Karol Kusmaul talks about still life artwork and shares the many sources of design inspiration for her fiber art and art quilts.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Lyric Montgomery Kinard