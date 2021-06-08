Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2806—Thread

Projects featured in this episode:

This episode focuses on a quilting essential—thread. First up is Catherine Redford with walking foot quilting tips for wholecloth quilts. Go ‘beneath the surface’ with Catherine’s organic curves, sharp points, and grid work—a few of the many techniques she demonstrates. Then, Nina McVeigh creates a bag on the longarm with ruler work featuring double needles, appliqué, and zipper insertion. Nina also demonstrates that a longarm is not just for machine quilting!

Subscribe and view all of our video products, including Quilting Arts TV or stream previous episodes through video download.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Catherine Redford