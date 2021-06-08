Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2807—Printing

Projects featured in this episode:

Printing techniques are featured in this episode. Sharon Wall begins the episode with a multicolored silk screen design accented with stencils and free-motion quilting. This is a fun and playful technique that is sure to delight all ages. Then, Sue King demonstrates screen printing as a base layer for textile artwork using both deconstructed printing and applying thickened dyes inks through a Thermofax screen directly on the surface.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Sharon Wall