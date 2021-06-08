Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2808—Creative Color and Collage

Projects featured in this episode:

This episode offers lessons on using color and collage. The first lesson with Sarah Ann Smith is about mixing paint colors. Sarah has years of experience as a painter and color expert—accept Sarah’s invitation to play with and mix paint colors to learn oh so much about color placement in your quilts.

Then we revisit Susan Brubaker Knapp’s presentation from a previous season where she creates a fun and freeing raw-edge appliqué and collage project. Make this lovely table runner-size quilt incorporating freehand cut flowers, free-motion thread work, and a fun, vibrant background fabric.

Please note: Susan’s project is not included in the eBook, however, it is available as a free download here.

Subscribe and view all of our video products, including Quilting Arts TV or stream previous episodes through video download.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Sarah Ann Smith