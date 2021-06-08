Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2809—Over The Top

Projects featured in this episode:

Learn how to create over-the-top designs on this episode. Lyric Montgomery Kinard show how she uses actual vacation photos—printed on fabric—that she enhances with quilting and embroidery to create a lasting memory. Lyric also demonstrates how she mounts these pieces of artwork on gallery wrapped canvas. Then, Ann Rebele shares a lesson on painting with a dry brush technique. She uses a quilting weight muslin and when the painting is done, it is cut, rearranged, and sewn into a pieced quilt.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Ann Rebele