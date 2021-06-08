50% Off!* Shop the Sale >
Art Quilting, Articles, Quilting Arts TV Series 2800

Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2810—A Different Vision

By: Kristine Lundblad, Posted on
2810_HEADER_artwork_by_Donalee_Kennedy
08
Jun

The artists on this episode share different and unique visions for their materials. Ann Rebele demonstrates painting on silk organza, creating a beautiful and ethereal fourth layer—a different vision for a new material. Then, Donalee Kennedy shows her approach to create mounted mini improv art. Following a few art principles and jumping in with enthusiasm, Donalee shows that good things really do come in small packages.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Donalee Kennedy

