Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2810—A Different Vision

The artists on this episode share different and unique visions for their materials. Ann Rebele demonstrates painting on silk organza, creating a beautiful and ethereal fourth layer—a different vision for a new material. Then, Donalee Kennedy shows her approach to create mounted mini improv art. Following a few art principles and jumping in with enthusiasm, Donalee shows that good things really do come in small packages.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Donalee Kennedy