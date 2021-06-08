Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2811—Surface Design

Projects featured in this episode:

This episode features new ideas for surface design. First, Sarah Ann Smith demonstrates paint techniques with sour cream consistency paint for wearables and quilts using printing, monoprinting, and screen printing. Let Sarah share her vast experience with paints to help you create something fabulous. Then, Sue King begins with a whole quilt from an earlier episode that used various layers of screen printing. On this episode she shows you what to do with that creation by building up layers and adding depth with free-motion and decorative stitching.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Sue King