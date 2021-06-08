Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2812—It’s Crazy

Projects featured in this episode:

On this episode, the artists show how they take creative risks but still honor tradition. First, Catherine Redford makes a wool crazy quilt pincushion inspired by a vintage quilt. She demonstrates making the blocks, embroidering with feather stitch, and finishing while also showing how she used the same technique to create a pieced border on a quilt. Then, Melissa DeLisio breaks all the rules when it comes to marbling by demonstrating how to manipulate the print bath, use compressed air to create a new design, and how to enhance marbled fabric with resists. So many techniques to try!

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Melissa DeLisio