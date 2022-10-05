Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2901—Layers

Welcome to the new season of Quilting Arts TV. This season’s first episode features layers of design.

Today’s guests add depth and dimension to their artwork by building their quilted compositions one layer at a time. First, Lea McComas creates her complex quilts by adding elements from background to foreground, stitching each layer before adding the next. Then, Heidi Zielinski shows how she creates pieced strata from short strips, paying attention to basic design principles as she makes her work. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Heidi Zielinski