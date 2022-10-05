Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2902—Slicing and Dicing

Welcome to the new season of Quilting Arts TV. This episode features ways to cut and design.

Technology plays a role in this episode as Valerie S. Goodwin works with a laser cutter to precisely cut fabric for her intricate map quilts. Next, Margaret Abramshe reinvents her less-than-favorite quilts by isolating focal images, cutting them apart, and assembling the pieces into entirely new works. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Margaret Abramshe