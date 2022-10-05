Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2903—Creating Transparency

Welcome to the new season of Quilting Arts TV. This episode features artistic uses of transparency.

Artistry is enhanced by the depth and complexity achieved through transparency. First, Helen Parsons mixes translucent layers of fabric paint using acrylic craft paint and textile medium for her work. Then, Valerie S. Goodwin creates collages by layering sheer and opaque fabrics and adding hand stitching. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Valerie S. Goodwin