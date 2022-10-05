Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2904—Exploring the Quilted Stitch

Welcome to the new season of Quilting Arts TV. This episode features how art influences the machine stitch.

Artistry abounds when art quilters stitch and sew by machine! First, Margaret Abramshe uses her knowledge of the human facial structure to guide her quilting and create contour lines. Next, using a longarm machine, Carolina Asmussen introduces couching work into free-motion quilting. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Carolina Asmussen