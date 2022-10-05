Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2906: The Art of Being an Artist

Welcome to the new season of Quilting Arts TV. This episode features artwork from around the world.

Meaningful artwork comes from thoughtful expression. Launa Rubin discusses the importance of creating quilts with powerful messages. Next, host Susan Brubaker Knapp demonstrates how she creates quick, custom artwork that enables her to reach a wider audience. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Susan share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Susan Brubaker Knapp