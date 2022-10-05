Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2907—Picture This!

Welcome to the new season of Quilting Arts TV. This episode features how to take great photographs and use them in your work.

Taking great photos is the first step for these quilters. First, Barbara Yates Beasley shows how she creates patterns from photographs for pet portrait quilts. Then, Helen Parsons explains how she photographs her subjects for her art quilts, with tips on layout, lighting, and composition. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Barbara Yates Beasley