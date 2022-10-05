Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2908—Let’s Go!

Welcome to the new season of Quilting Arts TV. This episode features the influence of travel.

Travel can have an enormous influence on the work of any artist. First, Luana Rubin shares some of the great quilts she saw at Quilt Canada 2022. Next, Valerie Goodwin uses the map as a jumping off place for her art and explains how she creates map-themed art with a sense of place. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Carol Russell