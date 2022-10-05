Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2909—Contemporary Appliqué

Welcome to the new season of Quilting Arts TV. This episode features artistic appliqué techniques.

Mastering new techniques takes time and practice. This episode features Carolina Asmussen’s machine quilting, which pairs raw-edge appliqué with floral free-motion for a contemporary look. In addition, learn from Denise Labadie how mixing appliqué styles can create realistic stone textures. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Denise Labadie