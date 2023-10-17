Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3001 — Innovate!

Welcome to Series 3000 of Quilting Arts TV. This episode’s guests demonstrate their expertise while using innovative materials and creating incredible quilted artwork.

First, Kestrel Michaud shows how she stiffens appliqué fabrics before cutting and stitching to achieve award-winning results. Then, Diana S. Fox creates 3-D elements for her quilts using innovative textiles that are shaped with heat and pressure. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community. Innovation is the name of the game on this episode of Quilting Arts!

Instructions for all Series 3000 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy. Want to receive both Series 3000 and a subscription to Quilting Arts Magazine? Click here to get our Special Offer! A digital video download of the entire Quilting Arts TV Series 3000 is available for purchase here. If you’re interested in watching previous Quilting Arts TV series, subscribe to Quilting Daily TV and view all of our video products, including Quilting Arts TV, or stream previous episodes through video download.