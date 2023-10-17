Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3002 — Quilting by Machine

Welcome to Series 3000 of Quilting Arts TV. In this episode, technology and practice play a role for today’s guests as they explore the beauty and artistry that can be achieved with machine quilting.

First, Barbara Yates Beasley demonstrates the flexibility of flame stitch quilting and how it enhances a composition with tight movement. Next, modern quilter Satomi Hoar explores even more filler designs that can be stitched with incredible results. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community. Practice makes perfect on today’s episode of Quilting Arts TV.

