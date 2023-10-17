Welcome to Series 3000 of Quilting Arts TV. Many of the skills art quilters use every day can be traced back to the basics and we explore that in today’s episode.

First, Kestrel Michaud shares drawing techniques she learned in art school that will help every quilter hone their skills of observation and explore their options when designing a quilt. Next, Lisa Thorpe uses stamped and colorized designs in repeating patterns to create focal points, borders, and even printed yardage. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

