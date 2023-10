Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3004—Appliqué Two Ways

Welcome to Series 3000 of Quilting Arts TV. Appliqué quilts are always in vogue, and this episode offers two approaches to this style of quilting.

First, David M. Taylor shares an overview of his process for creating representational art quilts that incorporate his unique appliqué technique. Next, using a longarm machine, Satomi Hoar introduces us to using invisible thread as a way to hide stitches and create a beautiful tulip appliqué design. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

