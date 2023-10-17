Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3007 — Bits and Pieces

Welcome to Series 3000 of Quilting Arts TV. Fussy cutting, raw-edge appliqué, and collage all start with cutting fabric into pieces. Two artists share their techniques using bits and pieces on today’s Quilting Arts.

First, learn tips from expert Kestrel Michaud about how she prepares fabric for cutting and creates intricate pieces for her amazing artwork. Then, artist Lisa Thorpe—who also works in collage—provides her own tips for working with cut fabric. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

Instructions for all Series 3000 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy. Want to receive both Series 3000 and a subscription to Quilting Arts Magazine? Click here to get our Special Offer! A digital video download of the entire Quilting Arts TV Series 3000 is available for purchase here. If you’re interested in watching previous Quilting Arts TV series, subscribe to Quilting Daily TV and view all of our video products, including Quilting Arts TV, or stream previous episodes through video download.