Design by by Susan Brubaker Knapp

ARTICLES

Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3008 — Transformation with Paint

Kristine Lundblad
0 Comments
Welcome to Series 3000 of Quilting Arts TV. There are many ways to add depth, texture, and design to fabric and today’s guests show you how.

Host Susan Brubaker Knapp starts with white cloth and then paints, stencils, and stitches to create a textural piece of art. In contrast, Margaret Abramshe works her artistry with paint on a grayscale print. Each technique is unique in its application and results! Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

Instructions for all Series 3000 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy. Want to receive both Series 3000 and a subscription to Quilting Arts Magazine? Click here to get our Special Offer! A digital video download of the entire Quilting Arts TV Series 3000 is available for purchase here. If you’re interested in watching previous Quilting Arts TV series, subscribe to Quilting Daily TV and view all of our video products, including Quilting Arts TV, or stream previous episodes through video download.

Register