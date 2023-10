Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3008 — Transformation with Paint

Welcome to Series 3000 of Quilting Arts TV. There are many ways to add depth, texture, and design to fabric and today’s guests show you how.

Host Susan Brubaker Knapp starts with white cloth and then paints, stencils, and stitches to create a textural piece of art. In contrast, Margaret Abramshe works her artistry with paint on a grayscale print. Each technique is unique in its application and results! Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

