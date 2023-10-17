Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3009 — Shadows and Sheers

Welcome to Series 3000 of Quilting Arts TV. This episode features two incredible teachers who both explore the limits of fabric and thread.

First, shadowing is a ‘no-no’ in appliqué and David M. Taylor will lead you out of the shadows with his exceptional techniques. On the flip side, quilter Jenny K. Lyon layers sheers in her project to create unexpected results. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

