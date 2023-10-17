Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3011 — Free-motion Quilting

Welcome to Series 3000 of Quilting Arts TV. Free-motion quilting is all about letting go and finishing your work your way. This episode shares two techniques.

New quilters love Jenny K. Lyon’s techniques that show even ‘sloppy-woppy’ free-motion quilting is ok! Then, Valerie C. White shares her expertise using machine quilting techniques with variegated thread to create texture and movement. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community. It’s all about the stitch on this episode of Quilting Arts.

