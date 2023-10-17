Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3012 — Express Yourself

Welcome to Series 3000 of Quilting Arts TV. This episode demonstrates there are many ways to be creative using fabric and thread.

First, Eleanor Levie teaches her method for weaving fabric and ribbons together to make a fabulous piece of fiber art. Then, Lisa Thorpe gets creative with paint, ink, stamping, and printing. Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and host Susan Brubaker Knapp share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community.

Instructions for all Series 3000 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy. Want to receive both Series 3000 and a subscription to Quilting Arts Magazine? Click here to get our Special Offer! A digital video download of the entire Quilting Arts TV Series 3000 is available for purchase here. If you’re interested in watching previous Quilting Arts TV series, subscribe to Quilting Daily TV and view all of our video products, including Quilting Arts TV, or stream previous episodes through video download.