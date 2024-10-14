Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3101 — Traditions of Texture

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Welcome to Series 3100 of Quilting Arts TV. Exploring other artistic traditions can inspire you with new textures!

In the first segment, fabric dyeing artist Cindy Lohbeck demonstrates sekka shibori, discussing triangle folds, templates, and ways to dye to create magnificent collisions of color.

Next, Cheryl Whited teaches tufting, also known as stumpwork, which involves layering yarns over a template in a refreshed variation of this heirloom technique.

Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Brandy Maslowski share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community in our Finishing Touches segments.

Start your own tradition of texture after today’s episode of Quilting Arts!

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Cindy Lohbeck