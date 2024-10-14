Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3102 — The Spiritual Impulse

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Welcome to Series 3100 of Quilting Arts TV. Spiritual impulses, sacred links, divine inspiration—today’s episode celebrates how two artists explore the mystical connections in our material world.

First, Vivika Hansen DeNegre feels compelled by vintage studio photographs. She collects them to use in her art, embellishing and adorning them to honor these ‘Instant Ancestors.’

Then, using both manual and digital techniques, Judith Ahlborn presents approaches to creating mandala artwork for today’s art quilter.

Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Brandy Maslowski share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community in our Finishing Touches segments.

Open up to the artistic urgings of the universe, on today’s episode of Quilting Arts!

Instructions for all Series 3100 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Vivika Hansen DeNegre