Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3103 — Creating with Resists

Welcome to Series 3100 of Quilting Arts TV. Preserving a space—keeping it clear of paints or dyes—has a marvelous artistic effect.

First, Cindy Lohbeck explores dextrin from corn and potatoes to create a resist for fabric dye, showing you the techniques for mixing, applying, dyeing, and washing.

Next, Brandy Maslowski uses tape as a resist with paint to incorporate words into her art.

Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Brandy Maslowski share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community in our Finishing Touches segments.

Learn how resistance can be the path to creativity on today’s episode of Quilting Arts!

Instructions for all Series 3100 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Brandy Maslowski