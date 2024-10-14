Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3104 — Fold & Twist

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Welcome to Series 3100 of Quilting Arts TV. By manipulating fabric through folds and twists, the two artists on this episode of Quilting Arts create fascinating results.

The first segment features Cheryl Whited, whose appliqué technique relies on folding and twisting cloth to mimic tree bark.

Next, Cindy Lohbeck plays with “Black Magic” reverse dyeing, a simple technique using products you have at home combined with any tie-dye twist or shibori fold.

Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Brandy Maslowski share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community in our Finishing Touches segments.

Fold and twist with us on this episode of Quilting Arts!

Instructions for all Series 3100 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy.

Subscribe and view all of our video products, including Quilting Arts TV or stream previous episodes through video download.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Cheryl Whited