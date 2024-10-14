Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3105 — Out-Of-The-Box Possibilities

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Welcome to Series 3100 of Quilting Arts TV. Art quilters are always willing to think outside the box, and this episode of Quilting Arts TV will inspire you to do the same.

First, guest Eleanor Levie literally stretches boundaries with her “skinny quilts,” creating long quilt pieces that rely on a special, but accessible technique.

Next, Brandy Maslowski issues a series of creative prompts that combine technique, form, subject matter, and embellishment in a way that will get those artistic juices flowing.

Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Brandy Maslowski share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community in our Finishing Touches segments.

Once you’ve watched this episode of Quilting Arts TV, you’ll be revved up to go sew!

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Brandy Maslowski